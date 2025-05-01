Which method of understanding new information best characterizes a cognitive learner?
A
Learning primarily through rote memorization without understanding
B
Absorbing information passively without mental engagement
C
Actively organizing and processing information to make sense of it
D
Relying solely on trial-and-error to acquire knowledge
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a cognitive learner. A cognitive learner actively engages with new information by processing, organizing, and making sense of it, rather than just memorizing or passively receiving it.
Step 2: Review each option and analyze how it aligns with cognitive learning principles. For example, rote memorization focuses on repetition without understanding, which contrasts with cognitive learning.
Step 3: Recognize that passive absorption of information lacks active mental engagement, which is essential for cognitive learning.
Step 4: Consider that relying solely on trial-and-error emphasizes learning through experience without necessarily organizing or processing information cognitively.
Step 5: Conclude that the method best characterizing a cognitive learner is the one involving active organization and processing of information to make sense of it.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah