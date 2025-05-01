In cognitive psychology, what term describes the organized systems of knowledge that allow children to make sense of the world?
A
Schemas
B
Scripts
C
Reflexes
D
Heuristics
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is asking for a term in cognitive psychology related to how children organize knowledge to interpret their experiences.
Recall that 'schemas' are mental structures or organized systems of knowledge that help individuals, including children, to understand and predict the world around them.
Differentiate 'schemas' from other options: 'scripts' refer to sequences of expected behaviors in specific contexts, 'reflexes' are automatic responses, and 'heuristics' are mental shortcuts for problem-solving.
Recognize that the term describing organized knowledge systems in children is 'schemas' because they provide a framework for processing new information.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'schemas' as they best fit the description of organized knowledge systems in cognitive psychology.
