According to Vygotsky, what type of thought did symbolic and make-believe play help to advance in children?
A
Self-regulated thought
B
Abstract thought
C
Egocentric thought
D
Symbolic thought
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand Vygotsky's theory on cognitive development, which emphasizes the role of social interaction and cultural tools in advancing children's thinking.
Recognize that symbolic and make-believe play involves children using objects, actions, or ideas to represent other objects, actions, or ideas, which is a key feature of symbolic thought.
Identify that symbolic thought allows children to use symbols, such as language or images, to represent things that are not physically present, enabling more complex mental processes.
Differentiate symbolic thought from other types of thought such as self-regulated thought (which involves controlling one's own cognitive processes), abstract thought (which involves thinking about concepts beyond concrete experiences), and egocentric thought (which is centered on the child's own perspective).
Conclude that according to Vygotsky, symbolic and make-believe play primarily helps advance symbolic thought in children, as it fosters their ability to use and understand symbols.
