Which of the following terms describes the behavior that occurs when you use shopping to change or boost your mood?
A
Emotional contagion
B
Cognitive dissonance
C
Mood congruence
D
Retail therapy
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms provided in the problem. Emotional contagion refers to the process by which one person's emotions trigger similar emotions in others.
Step 2: Recognize that cognitive dissonance is the mental discomfort experienced when holding two conflicting beliefs or attitudes, often leading to a change in behavior or beliefs to reduce the discomfort.
Step 3: Know that mood congruence refers to the tendency to remember information or behave in ways that are consistent with one's current mood.
Step 4: Identify that the behavior described—using shopping to change or boost mood—is commonly known as 'retail therapy,' which is a coping mechanism where shopping is used to improve emotional state.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options given, 'retail therapy' best describes the behavior of shopping to change or boost mood.
