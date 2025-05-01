Which term refers to what you can see of a person's response to the environment?
A
Cognition
B
Emotional expression
C
Motivation
D
Mood
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms given in the problem. 'Cognition' refers to mental processes like thinking and memory, 'Motivation' refers to the reasons behind behavior, and 'Mood' is a longer-lasting emotional state.
Step 2: Focus on the phrase 'what you can see of a person's response to the environment.' This implies an observable behavior or outward sign.
Step 3: Recognize that 'Emotional expression' refers to the visible display of emotions, such as facial expressions, gestures, or tone of voice, which are direct responses to environmental stimuli.
Step 4: Compare the options and identify that 'Emotional expression' is the only term that specifically describes observable responses, while the others are internal states or processes.
Step 5: Conclude that the term referring to what you can see of a person's response to the environment is 'Emotional expression.'
