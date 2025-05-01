In the context of emotion, how does Hamlet characterize his mother in the excerpt: eager, fickle, loyal, or sickly?
A
sickly
B
fickle
C
eager
D
loyal
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which asks how Hamlet characterizes his mother in terms of emotion, specifically choosing among 'eager,' 'fickle,' 'loyal,' or 'sickly.'
Step 2: Recall the relevant excerpt from Hamlet where he expresses his feelings about his mother, focusing on the emotional tone and the words he uses to describe her behavior or character.
Step 3: Analyze the meaning of each option: 'eager' implies enthusiasm or readiness, 'fickle' means changeable or inconsistent in loyalty or affection, 'loyal' means faithful and steadfast, and 'sickly' suggests weakness or poor health.
Step 4: Compare Hamlet's description in the excerpt to these definitions, noting that he criticizes his mother for changing her affections quickly, which aligns with the meaning of 'fickle.'
Step 5: Conclude that Hamlet characterizes his mother as 'fickle' because he perceives her as emotionally inconsistent or unfaithful, rather than eager, loyal, or sickly.
