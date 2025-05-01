Which psychological perspective is most likely to define emotions as reactions triggered by events or thoughts?
A
The humanistic perspective
B
The cognitive perspective
C
The behavioral perspective
D
The psychodynamic perspective
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key concept in the question, which is how emotions are defined in relation to events or thoughts.
Step 2: Review the main psychological perspectives and their views on emotions: the humanistic perspective focuses on personal growth and self-actualization; the behavioral perspective emphasizes observable behaviors and external stimuli; the psychodynamic perspective centers on unconscious processes and childhood experiences.
Step 3: Recognize that the cognitive perspective explains emotions as reactions that arise from how we interpret or think about events, meaning emotions are triggered by our thoughts or mental processes.
Step 4: Match the description in the question—emotions as reactions triggered by events or thoughts—to the cognitive perspective, since it highlights the role of cognition in emotional experience.
Step 5: Conclude that the cognitive perspective is the most appropriate answer because it directly links emotions to cognitive processes such as thoughts and interpretations.
