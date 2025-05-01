In the context of social psychology, which of the following best explains how good communication helps friends resolve conflicts?
A
It eliminates the need for compromise by focusing only on individual needs.
B
It ensures that one friend always gets their way, reducing the chance of future disagreements.
C
It allows friends to express their feelings and understand each other's perspectives, leading to effective problem-solving.
D
It encourages friends to avoid discussing their issues, which prevents arguments.
1
Step 1: Understand the role of communication in social psychology, particularly in conflict resolution among friends. Communication is a process that allows individuals to share thoughts, feelings, and perspectives.
Step 2: Recognize that effective communication involves expressing one's own feelings clearly and listening to the other person's point of view, which helps in understanding the underlying issues causing the conflict.
Step 3: Identify that good communication does not eliminate the need for compromise or ensure one person always gets their way; instead, it fosters mutual understanding and respect.
Step 4: Note that avoiding discussion of issues typically leads to unresolved conflicts rather than preventing arguments, so this is not an effective strategy.
Step 5: Conclude that the best explanation is that good communication allows friends to express their feelings and understand each other's perspectives, which facilitates effective problem-solving and conflict resolution.
