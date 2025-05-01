In social psychology, what is the term for when a receiver pretends to listen to a speaker but is actually thinking about other things?
A
Pseudo-listening
B
Reflective listening
C
Active listening
D
Empathic listening
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the problem: it is asking for a term in social psychology that describes a specific listening behavior.
Identify the key behavior described: the receiver appears to listen but is actually thinking about other things, which means the listening is not genuine.
Recall definitions of the options: 'Reflective listening' involves mirroring back what the speaker says, 'Active listening' means fully concentrating and responding, 'Empathic listening' involves understanding the speaker's feelings, and 'Pseudo-listening' means pretending to listen without truly paying attention.
Match the behavior described with the correct term: since the receiver is only pretending to listen, the term that fits best is 'Pseudo-listening'.
Confirm that 'Pseudo-listening' is the term used in social psychology to describe this behavior.
