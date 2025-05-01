Which of the following best describes de facto segregation as opposed to de jure segregation in the context of social psychology?
A
De facto segregation refers to international laws, while de jure segregation refers to local traditions.
B
De facto segregation occurs through social practices and customs, while de jure segregation is enforced by law.
C
De facto segregation is mandated by government policies, while de jure segregation happens by individual choice.
D
De facto segregation is always illegal, whereas de jure segregation is always legal.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the terms 'de facto' and 'de jure' segregation. 'De jure' means 'by law,' so de jure segregation refers to separation enforced through legal statutes or government policies.
Step 2: Recognize that 'de facto' means 'in fact' or 'in practice,' so de facto segregation happens through social behaviors, customs, or practices without explicit legal enforcement.
Step 3: Compare the two concepts: de jure segregation is legally mandated, such as laws that require separation, while de facto segregation arises from societal patterns like residential choices or social norms.
Step 4: Evaluate the answer choices by matching these definitions: the correct description should state that de facto segregation occurs through social practices and customs, whereas de jure segregation is enforced by law.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description distinguishes legal enforcement (de jure) from social practice (de facto), which aligns with the correct answer provided.
