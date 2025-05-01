Which term refers to mental categories that are used to group objects, events, and characteristics?
A
Concepts
B
Schemas
C
Algorithms
D
Heuristics
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is asking for a term that describes mental categories used to group objects, events, and characteristics.
Recall that in psychology, 'concepts' are mental groupings or categories that help us organize and simplify information about the world.
Differentiate 'concepts' from other terms: 'schemas' are broader cognitive frameworks, 'algorithms' are step-by-step problem-solving procedures, and 'heuristics' are mental shortcuts or rules of thumb.
Identify that the term which specifically refers to mental categories grouping objects, events, and characteristics is 'concepts'.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Concepts' because they serve as the basic building blocks for organizing knowledge in the mind.
