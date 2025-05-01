In cognitive psychology, if Andrea cannot tell the difference between her own perspective and someone else's, which cognitive limitation is she most likely demonstrating?
A
Object permanence
B
Egocentrism
C
Theory of mind
D
Conservation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms involved: Object permanence refers to the understanding that objects continue to exist even when they cannot be seen, Theory of mind is the ability to attribute mental states to oneself and others, and Conservation is the understanding that quantity remains the same despite changes in shape or appearance.
Focus on the concept of egocentrism, which in cognitive psychology describes the difficulty in seeing a situation from another person's point of view, often seen in young children.
Analyze the problem statement: Andrea cannot tell the difference between her own perspective and someone else's, which directly relates to the inability to adopt another's viewpoint.
Match this behavior to the cognitive limitation that best fits: since egocentrism involves this exact difficulty, it is the most appropriate choice.
Conclude that Andrea is demonstrating egocentrism because it specifically involves the challenge of distinguishing one's own perspective from that of others.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah