Most information-processing psychologists maintain that an increase in cognitive capacity leads to which of the following outcomes?
A
Increased susceptibility to cognitive biases
B
Greater ability to process and store information simultaneously
C
Reduced problem-solving skills
D
A decrease in attention span
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of cognitive capacity, which refers to the amount of information a person can process and hold in their working memory at one time.
Step 2: Recognize that an increase in cognitive capacity means an individual can handle more information simultaneously, improving their ability to manage complex tasks.
Step 3: Consider how this increased capacity affects cognitive functions such as attention, memory, and problem-solving, typically enhancing these abilities rather than reducing them.
Step 4: Evaluate the options given: increased susceptibility to cognitive biases, greater ability to process and store information simultaneously, reduced problem-solving skills, and a decrease in attention span.
Step 5: Conclude that the most consistent outcome with increased cognitive capacity is a greater ability to process and store information simultaneously, as this aligns with the definition and role of cognitive capacity in information processing.
