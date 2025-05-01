According to cognitive psychologists, mental processes such as perception, memory, and problem-solving are best understood as information processing activities that occur within the mind.
A
Behavior is solely determined by environmental stimuli and reinforcement.
B
Genetic inheritance is the only factor that shapes cognitive abilities.
C
Mental processes are best understood as information processing activities that occur within the mind.
D
Unconscious drives and childhood experiences are the primary influences on behavior.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key concept in the problem, which is how cognitive psychologists understand mental processes such as perception, memory, and problem-solving.
Recall that cognitive psychology views mental processes as internal activities that involve the processing of information, similar to how a computer processes data.
Recognize that this perspective contrasts with behaviorism, which focuses solely on observable behavior influenced by environmental stimuli and reinforcement.
Understand that genetic inheritance and unconscious drives are factors considered in other psychological approaches but are not the primary focus of cognitive psychology when explaining mental processes.
Conclude that the statement 'Mental processes are best understood as information processing activities that occur within the mind' aligns with the cognitive psychology viewpoint.
