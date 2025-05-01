Which of the following is an example of research conducted at the social level of analysis in social psychology?
A
Examining the effects of neurotransmitters on aggression
B
Studying how group norms influence individual behavior in a workplace setting
C
Investigating how memory is encoded in the brain
D
Analyzing the impact of genetic factors on personality traits
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the levels of analysis in social psychology: the social level focuses on how individuals' thoughts, feelings, and behaviors are influenced by the presence or actions of others, including group dynamics and social norms.
Identify the key characteristic of social level research, which involves studying interactions between people or the influence of social contexts on behavior.
Review each option and determine which one involves social interactions or social influences rather than biological or individual cognitive processes.
Recognize that examining neurotransmitters or genetic factors relates to biological or individual levels, and investigating memory encoding relates to cognitive or biological levels.
Conclude that studying how group norms influence individual behavior in a workplace setting exemplifies research at the social level because it focuses on social influences on behavior.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah