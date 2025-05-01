Which of the following is an important step for fostering human relations in a professional setting?
A
Actively listening to colleagues during discussions
B
Focusing solely on individual achievements
C
Avoiding feedback to prevent conflict
D
Ignoring cultural differences among team members
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that fostering human relations in a professional setting involves building trust, respect, and effective communication among colleagues.
Recognize that active listening is a key communication skill where you fully concentrate, understand, respond, and remember what others say during discussions.
Evaluate the options by considering how each one impacts relationships: focusing solely on individual achievements can isolate team members, avoiding feedback can hinder growth, and ignoring cultural differences can cause misunderstandings.
Identify that actively listening to colleagues promotes mutual respect, better understanding, and collaboration, which are essential for positive human relations.
Conclude that the most important step for fostering human relations is to actively listen to colleagues during discussions, as it encourages open communication and strengthens professional relationships.
