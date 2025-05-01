Which of the following is considered a stage in the development of social responsibility according to social psychology theories?
A
Group polarization
B
Social facilitation
C
Moral reasoning
D
Cognitive dissonance
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of social responsibility in social psychology, which refers to the awareness and acceptance of duties and obligations toward others and society.
Step 2: Recognize that social responsibility development is often linked to stages of moral development, where individuals progress through different levels of moral reasoning.
Step 3: Identify that 'Moral reasoning' is a process by which individuals make decisions about what is right and wrong, and it is considered a stage in the development of social responsibility.
Step 4: Differentiate the other options: 'Group polarization' refers to the tendency of groups to make decisions that are more extreme than the initial inclination of their members; 'Social facilitation' is the improved performance on tasks in the presence of others; 'Cognitive dissonance' is the mental discomfort experienced when holding conflicting beliefs.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, 'Moral reasoning' is the correct stage related to the development of social responsibility according to social psychology theories.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah