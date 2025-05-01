In cognitive psychology, the propaganda effect demonstrates that we are more likely to evaluate which type of statements as being true?
A
Statements that are supported by statistical evidence
B
Statements that are complex and difficult to understand
C
Statements that are familiar to us
D
Statements that are presented with strong emotional language
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of the propaganda effect in cognitive psychology, which refers to the phenomenon where repeated exposure to a statement increases the likelihood that it will be judged as true, regardless of its actual validity.
Recognize that the propaganda effect is closely related to the concept of familiarity; statements that are familiar to us tend to be perceived as more truthful simply because we have encountered them before.
Compare the options given: statistical evidence, complexity, familiarity, and emotional language, and consider which aligns with the idea of repeated exposure influencing perceived truth.
Recall that the propaganda effect specifically highlights the role of familiarity rather than logical support, complexity, or emotional appeal in determining perceived truthfulness.
Conclude that the statements we are more likely to evaluate as true under the propaganda effect are those that are familiar to us, due to the cognitive bias favoring repeated information.
