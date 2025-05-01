Like Piaget, Vygotsky emphasized that children actively construct their:
A
understanding of the world
B
genetic inheritance
C
physical reflexes
D
motor coordination only
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the core idea behind Piaget's theory, which emphasizes that children actively construct their knowledge and understanding of the world through interaction and experience.
Step 2: Recognize that Vygotsky, like Piaget, focused on the active role of children in learning, but he placed more emphasis on social interaction and cultural context in this construction process.
Step 3: Identify that both theorists agree children are not passive recipients but active constructors of their cognitive development, particularly their understanding of the world around them.
Step 4: Evaluate the answer choices by considering which aligns with the concept of active construction of knowledge: genetic inheritance, physical reflexes, motor coordination, or understanding of the world.
Step 5: Conclude that the best answer is 'understanding of the world' because it reflects the cognitive development focus shared by both Piaget and Vygotsky.
