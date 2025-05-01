Which of the following is the best definition of illusory correlation?
A
Failing to notice a relationship between two variables that actually exists
B
Accurately identifying the correlation between two variables based on statistical evidence
C
Assuming that all members of a group share the same characteristics
D
Perceiving a relationship between two variables when no such relationship exists
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the term 'illusory correlation' as a psychological concept related to perception and cognition.
Step 2: Recognize that illusory correlation involves perceiving a relationship between two variables even when no actual relationship exists.
Step 3: Differentiate illusory correlation from other concepts such as failing to notice a real relationship (which is the opposite) or accurately identifying a correlation (which is correct perception).
Step 4: Note that illusory correlation often occurs due to cognitive biases, where people link events or characteristics based on limited or biased information.
Step 5: Conclude that the best definition of illusory correlation is 'Perceiving a relationship between two variables when no such relationship exists.'
