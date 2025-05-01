In the context of AP Psychology, which of the following best defines the term 'interposition' as a depth cue?
A
When one object partially blocks our view of another, we perceive the blocked object as being farther away.
B
When the eyes turn inward to focus on a nearby object.
C
When parallel lines appear to converge in the distance.
D
When objects appear smaller as they move farther away from the observer.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that 'interposition' is a type of monocular depth cue used by our visual system to perceive depth and distance in a two-dimensional image.
Step 2: Recognize that interposition occurs when one object partially blocks or overlaps another object in our field of vision.
Step 3: Know that the object which is partially blocked is perceived as being farther away, while the object doing the blocking is perceived as closer.
Step 4: Differentiate interposition from other depth cues such as convergence (eyes turning inward), linear perspective (parallel lines converging), and relative size (objects appearing smaller as they move away).
Step 5: Conclude that the best definition of interposition is: 'When one object partially blocks our view of another, we perceive the blocked object as being farther away.'
