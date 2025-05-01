Which of the following is not classified as a psychographic?
A
Lifestyle
B
Values
C
Personality traits
D
Age
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of psychographics. Psychographics refer to the study and classification of people according to their attitudes, aspirations, values, interests, and lifestyle choices, which influence their behavior.
Step 2: Identify the options given: Lifestyle, Values, Personality traits, and Age.
Step 3: Analyze each option to see if it fits into psychographics. Lifestyle, Values, and Personality traits are all related to psychological attributes and behaviors, which are core components of psychographics.
Step 4: Recognize that Age is a demographic variable, not a psychographic one. Demographics refer to statistical characteristics of populations such as age, gender, income, and education.
Step 5: Conclude that Age is not classified as a psychographic because it is a demographic factor, distinguishing it from the other options that describe psychological characteristics.
