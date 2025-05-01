In developmental psychology, what term refers to the continuous process of change that occurs throughout an individual's life span?
A
Socialization
B
Learning
C
Development
D
Maturation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms provided in the problem: Socialization, Learning, Development, and Maturation.
Step 2: Define 'Socialization' as the process by which individuals learn and adopt the norms, values, and behaviors of their culture through interaction with others.
Step 3: Define 'Learning' as a relatively permanent change in behavior or knowledge that results from experience or practice.
Step 4: Define 'Maturation' as the biological growth processes that enable orderly changes in behavior, relatively uninfluenced by experience.
Step 5: Recognize that 'Development' refers to the continuous and cumulative process of change and growth that occurs throughout an individual's entire life span, encompassing physical, cognitive, emotional, and social changes.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah