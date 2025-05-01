Which action is NOT considered an important aspect of an adolescent's developing understanding of others?
A
Recognizing that others can have different perspectives and feelings
B
Understanding that people may present themselves differently in various social contexts
C
Becoming more aware of social norms and expectations
D
Focusing exclusively on one's own thoughts and ignoring others' viewpoints
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of adolescent social cognition, which involves developing the ability to recognize and interpret others' thoughts, feelings, and social behaviors.
Step 2: Identify key aspects of this development, such as recognizing that others have different perspectives, understanding social roles and contexts, and becoming aware of social norms and expectations.
Step 3: Analyze each option to see if it aligns with these developmental aspects. For example, recognizing different perspectives and social norms are important for social understanding.
Step 4: Notice that focusing exclusively on one's own thoughts and ignoring others' viewpoints contradicts the development of social cognition, as it limits understanding of others.
Step 5: Conclude that the action NOT considered important is the one that involves ignoring others' viewpoints, since adolescent social development emphasizes increasing awareness of others, not self-centeredness.
