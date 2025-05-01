Which of Erikson's psychosocial stages occurs during childhood and is characterized by learning and developing new skills?
A
Industry vs. Inferiority
B
Identity vs. Role Confusion
C
Initiative vs. Guilt
D
Autonomy vs. Shame and Doubt
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the age range associated with each of Erikson's psychosocial stages to understand when they occur during development.
Recall that 'Industry vs. Inferiority' typically occurs during the school-age years (approximately 6 to 12 years old), which is part of childhood.
Understand the key characteristics of the 'Industry vs. Inferiority' stage, which involves children learning new skills, gaining competence, and developing a sense of achievement.
Compare this with other stages listed: 'Identity vs. Role Confusion' occurs during adolescence, 'Initiative vs. Guilt' occurs in early childhood (preschool years), and 'Autonomy vs. Shame and Doubt' occurs in toddlerhood.
Conclude that the stage characterized by learning and developing new skills during childhood is 'Industry vs. Inferiority' based on its age range and developmental focus.
