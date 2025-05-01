In Erik Erikson's theory of psychosocial development, which stage is associated with the positive outcome of wisdom?
A
Generativity vs. Stagnation
B
Intimacy vs. Isolation
C
Identity vs. Role Confusion
D
Integrity vs. Despair
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that Erik Erikson's theory of psychosocial development consists of eight stages, each characterized by a central conflict that individuals must resolve to develop a healthy psychological outcome.
Identify that the stage associated with the positive outcome of wisdom is the final stage, which occurs in late adulthood.
Recall that this final stage is called 'Integrity vs. Despair,' where individuals reflect on their life and either develop a sense of fulfillment and wisdom (integrity) or experience regret and dissatisfaction (despair).
Recognize that the other stages listed (Generativity vs. Stagnation, Intimacy vs. Isolation, Identity vs. Role Confusion) correspond to earlier periods in life and different psychosocial challenges.
Conclude that the stage 'Integrity vs. Despair' is the one linked to achieving wisdom as a positive outcome in Erikson's theory.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah