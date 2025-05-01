Which of the following is NOT true about the clinical interview in developmental psychology?
A
It allows researchers to probe for more information based on participants' responses.
B
It can provide rich, qualitative data about a child's thoughts and feelings.
C
It is often used to explore individual differences in cognitive development.
D
It always follows a strict set of standardized questions for every participant.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what a clinical interview in developmental psychology entails. It is a flexible, conversational technique used to gather detailed information about a child's thoughts, feelings, and cognitive processes.
Step 2: Recognize that clinical interviews allow researchers to probe deeper based on participants' responses, making the interaction adaptive rather than rigid.
Step 3: Note that clinical interviews often provide rich qualitative data, which helps in understanding individual differences in cognitive development.
Step 4: Identify that clinical interviews do not always follow a strict set of standardized questions; instead, they are typically semi-structured or unstructured to allow for exploration.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement 'It always follows a strict set of standardized questions for every participant' is NOT true about clinical interviews in developmental psychology.
