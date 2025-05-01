Which psychological principle explains why using images can increase one’s understanding of given information?
A
Retroactive interference
B
Operant conditioning
C
Latent inhibition
D
Dual coding theory
1
Identify the key concept in the question: it asks for the psychological principle that explains why using images can enhance understanding of information.
Recall the definitions of the options: Retroactive interference involves new information interfering with old memories; Operant conditioning is about learning through rewards and punishments; Latent inhibition refers to reduced learning about a stimulus due to prior exposure without consequence.
Understand that Dual Coding Theory suggests information is better remembered and understood when it is encoded both visually and verbally, meaning images and words together create two pathways for memory retrieval.
Recognize that using images alongside verbal information aligns with Dual Coding Theory because it engages both visual and verbal cognitive systems, enhancing comprehension and recall.
Conclude that the principle explaining the increased understanding through images is Dual Coding Theory, as it directly addresses the benefit of combining visual and verbal information.
