pupil to constrict, reducing the amount of light entering the eye
Understand the physiological response of the eye to bright light, which is primarily a protective mechanism to prevent damage from excessive light exposure.
Recall that the pupil controls the amount of light entering the eye by changing its size: it dilates (enlarges) in low light to allow more light in, and constricts (shrinks) in bright light to reduce light entry.
Recognize that the retina detaching from the back of the eye is a pathological condition and not a normal response to bright light.
Know that the lens changes shape (becomes more convex) to focus on near objects, a process called accommodation, which is unrelated to light intensity.
Conclude that the correct physiological response to bright light is the pupil constricting, which reduces the amount of light entering the eye to protect the retina.
