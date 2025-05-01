Which of the following is a criticism of attachment theory?
A
It completely ignores the importance of emotional bonds in childhood.
B
It was developed without any empirical research or observation.
C
It may overemphasize the role of early caregiver relationships and underestimate cultural and social influences on development.
D
It suggests that attachment has no impact on later social or emotional outcomes.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the core premise of attachment theory, which emphasizes the importance of early emotional bonds between a child and their primary caregiver in shaping social and emotional development.
Review common criticisms of attachment theory, focusing on how it might be limited or challenged by later research or alternative perspectives.
Recognize that attachment theory does not ignore emotional bonds; rather, it highlights them as central, so the criticism that it ignores emotional bonds is incorrect.
Note that attachment theory was developed based on empirical research and observation, particularly by John Bowlby and Mary Ainsworth, so the claim that it lacks empirical basis is inaccurate.
Identify the valid criticism: attachment theory may overemphasize early caregiver relationships and underestimate the influence of cultural and social factors on development, which means it might not fully account for the diversity of developmental pathways across different environments.
Watch next
Master History of Attachment with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah