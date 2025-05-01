Which theory of gender emphasizes the role of peers in gender typing?
A
Cognitive-developmental theory
B
Biological theory
C
Psychoanalytic theory
D
Social learning theory
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question asks which theory emphasizes the role of peers in gender typing, meaning how children learn and adopt gender roles and behaviors from their social environment.
Recall that the Cognitive-developmental theory focuses on how children actively construct gender understanding through stages of cognitive growth, rather than emphasizing peers specifically.
Recognize that the Biological theory explains gender differences based on genetics, hormones, and brain structure, not social influences like peers.
Know that the Psychoanalytic theory centers on early family relationships, especially with parents, influencing gender identity, rather than peer interactions.
Identify that the Social learning theory highlights the importance of observing and imitating peers and others in the social environment, making it the theory that emphasizes peers' role in gender typing.
