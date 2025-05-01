Which of the following statements about drugs and drug abuse is a myth?
A
Seeking help for drug abuse can improve recovery outcomes.
B
All people who use drugs will inevitably become addicted.
C
Drug abuse can negatively impact physical and mental health.
D
Some individuals may use drugs recreationally without developing dependence.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms in the problem, such as 'drug abuse,' 'addiction,' and 'dependence.' Addiction refers to a chronic, relapsing disorder characterized by compulsive drug seeking and use despite harmful consequences, while dependence involves physical or psychological adaptation to a drug.
Step 2: Analyze each statement carefully to determine if it aligns with established psychological and medical knowledge about drug use and abuse.
Step 3: Evaluate the statement 'Seeking help for drug abuse can improve recovery outcomes.' This is supported by research showing that treatment and support increase the chances of successful recovery.
Step 4: Consider the statement 'Drug abuse can negatively impact physical and mental health.' This is well-documented, as drug abuse is linked to various health problems.
Step 5: Examine the statement 'Some individuals may use drugs recreationally without developing dependence.' This is true because not all drug users become dependent or addicted; individual differences and usage patterns matter.
Watch next
Master What is Stress? with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah