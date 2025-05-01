Which of the following scenarios best illustrates a relationship without healthy boundaries?
A
Friends support each other's decisions and encourage independence.
B
Family members listen to each other's opinions and allow space for disagreement.
C
One partner constantly checks the other's phone and demands to know their whereabouts at all times.
D
Both partners openly communicate their needs and respect each other's privacy.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of healthy boundaries in relationships: Healthy boundaries involve mutual respect, trust, independence, and privacy between individuals.
Analyze each scenario by identifying whether it demonstrates respect for personal space, trust, and independence.
Evaluate the first scenario: Friends supporting decisions and encouraging independence shows healthy boundaries because it respects autonomy.
Evaluate the second scenario: Family members listening and allowing disagreement also shows healthy boundaries through respect and open communication.
Evaluate the third scenario: One partner constantly checking the other's phone and demanding to know their whereabouts indicates a lack of trust and invasion of privacy, which illustrates unhealthy boundaries.
