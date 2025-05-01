Which of the following is a common psychological barrier to exercise related to stress?
A
Receiving frequent encouragement from friends to exercise
B
Having access to a state-of-the-art gym facility
C
Feeling too anxious or overwhelmed to begin physical activity
D
Experiencing increased motivation during stressful periods
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of psychological barriers to exercise. These are mental or emotional factors that prevent individuals from engaging in physical activity.
Step 2: Identify common psychological barriers related to stress, such as feelings of anxiety, overwhelm, or lack of motivation that can inhibit starting or maintaining exercise.
Step 3: Analyze each option in the problem to determine if it represents a barrier or a facilitator to exercise. For example, encouragement from friends and access to gym facilities are facilitators, not barriers.
Step 4: Recognize that feeling too anxious or overwhelmed is a psychological barrier because it creates mental resistance to initiating exercise despite potential benefits.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is the option describing a psychological barrier related to stress, which is 'Feeling too anxious or overwhelmed to begin physical activity.'
