Which of the following best distinguishes the drive-reduction theory from the incentive theory of motivation in the context of emotion?
A
Incentive theory suggests that behavior is only motivated by the need to reduce internal drives.
B
Both theories state that motivation is solely determined by biological needs.
C
Drive-reduction theory emphasizes external rewards, while incentive theory focuses on maintaining homeostasis.
D
Drive-reduction theory focuses on reducing internal physiological tension, while incentive theory emphasizes the role of external rewards in motivating behavior.
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand the core concept of drive-reduction theory, which posits that motivation arises from the need to reduce internal physiological drives or tensions, such as hunger or thirst, to maintain homeostasis.
Step 2: Recognize that incentive theory differs by emphasizing external stimuli or rewards as motivators, meaning behavior is driven by the desire to obtain positive incentives or avoid negative consequences, rather than just reducing internal drives.
Step 3: Compare the focus of each theory: drive-reduction theory centers on internal biological needs and the reduction of discomfort, while incentive theory highlights the influence of external rewards and environmental factors on motivation.
Step 4: Analyze the given options by matching these theoretical distinctions—drive-reduction theory is about internal tension reduction, and incentive theory is about external rewards.
Step 5: Conclude that the best distinguishing statement is the one that states drive-reduction theory focuses on reducing internal physiological tension, whereas incentive theory emphasizes the role of external rewards in motivating behavior.
