Which of the following statements is true about pain according to theories of emotion?
A
The Cannon-Bard theory suggests that pain is only processed in the spinal cord and not in the brain.
B
The experience of pain can be influenced by both physiological and psychological factors.
C
Pain is only a physical sensation and is not affected by emotional states.
D
According to the James-Lange theory, pain is perceived before any physiological response occurs.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that pain is a complex experience involving both physiological and psychological components. Theories of emotion often explore how bodily sensations and emotional experiences interact.
Step 2: Review the Cannon-Bard theory, which proposes that physiological responses and emotional experiences occur simultaneously and independently, rather than one causing the other. It does not claim that pain is processed only in the spinal cord.
Step 3: Consider the James-Lange theory, which suggests that emotions arise from the perception of physiological responses. According to this theory, the physiological response to pain would occur before the emotional experience, not the other way around.
Step 4: Recognize that pain is not solely a physical sensation; it is influenced by emotional states and psychological factors, meaning that how we feel emotionally can affect our experience of pain.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement 'The experience of pain can be influenced by both physiological and psychological factors' aligns best with the understanding from emotion theories, as it acknowledges the interaction between body and mind in the experience of pain.
Watch next
Master Theories of Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah