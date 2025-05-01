In the context of psychological theories of emotion, which of the following best describes the main action taken by Harrison Bergeron that angers the government in Kurt Vonnegut's story?
A
He removes his government-imposed handicaps and publicly rebels against enforced equality.
B
He writes a letter to the government requesting more handicaps for himself.
C
He secretly helps the government identify other rebels.
D
He volunteers to become a government official to enforce the laws.

Step 1: Understand the context of the story 'Harrison Bergeron' by Kurt Vonnegut, which explores themes of enforced equality through government-imposed handicaps designed to limit individuals' abilities.
Step 2: Identify the role of Harrison Bergeron in the story, focusing on his actions that challenge the government's control and the concept of forced equality.
Step 3: Recognize that the government imposes handicaps to suppress individuality and maintain uniformity among citizens.
Step 4: Analyze the options given and determine which action directly opposes the government's goal by removing these handicaps and openly defying the rules.
Step 5: Conclude that Harrison's main rebellious act is removing his handicaps and publicly demonstrating his natural abilities, which angers the government because it threatens their control.
