In the context of developmental psychology, intellectual development is best described as which of the following?
A
The physical growth and changes in the body over time
B
The progression of cognitive abilities such as thinking, reasoning, and problem-solving across the lifespan
C
The development of emotional regulation and interpersonal skills
D
The acquisition of language and communication skills only during early childhood
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key term 'intellectual development' within developmental psychology, which refers to changes and growth in cognitive functions over time.
Step 2: Identify the core components of intellectual development, such as thinking, reasoning, problem-solving, memory, and other cognitive abilities.
Step 3: Differentiate intellectual development from other types of development like physical growth (body changes), emotional development (regulation and interpersonal skills), and language acquisition (communication skills).
Step 4: Recognize that intellectual development is a lifelong process involving the progression and refinement of cognitive abilities, not limited to early childhood.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description of intellectual development is the progression of cognitive abilities such as thinking, reasoning, and problem-solving across the lifespan.
