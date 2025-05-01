In developmental psychology, job satisfaction is most likely to increase in midlife for which of the following groups?
A
Individuals who are just entering the workforce for the first time
B
Individuals who have little autonomy or control over their work environment
C
Individuals who have achieved a good fit between their abilities and their work roles
D
Individuals who experience frequent job changes and instability
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of job satisfaction in developmental psychology, which often relates to how well an individual's work aligns with their skills, interests, and values over time.
Recognize that job satisfaction tends to increase in midlife when individuals have had time to develop their skills and find roles that match their abilities and preferences.
Evaluate each group: those entering the workforce are just starting and may not have found a good fit yet; those with little autonomy often experience lower satisfaction; frequent job changes can cause instability and dissatisfaction.
Focus on the group that has achieved a good fit between their abilities and work roles, as this alignment typically leads to higher job satisfaction, especially in midlife.
Conclude that individuals who have found this good fit are most likely to experience increased job satisfaction during midlife, based on developmental psychology principles.
