In the context of theories of emotion, sensation is to ________ as perception is to ________.
A
stimulus; response
B
feeling; behavior
C
emotion; cognition
D
detection; interpretation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms involved: 'sensation' refers to the process of detecting stimuli from the environment, while 'perception' involves interpreting and making sense of those sensory inputs.
Recognize that in theories of emotion, sensation is about the initial detection of a stimulus, which is the raw data received by sensory organs.
Perception, on the other hand, is the cognitive process that interprets these sensory signals, giving them meaning and context.
Match the pairs accordingly: sensation corresponds to 'detection' because it is about noticing the stimulus, and perception corresponds to 'interpretation' because it involves understanding what the stimulus means.
Therefore, the analogy is: sensation is to detection as perception is to interpretation.
