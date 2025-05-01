Which theory of emotion best supports the idea that interacting with others is beneficial when grieving for a loss because it helps individuals process and express their emotions through social connections?
A
The facial feedback hypothesis, which proposes that facial expressions alone can influence emotional experiences.
B
The Cannon-Bard theory, which suggests that emotions and physiological responses occur simultaneously and independently.
C
The Schachter-Singer two-factor theory, which highlights the importance of cognitive appraisal and social context in experiencing emotions.
D
The James-Lange theory, which emphasizes that emotions result from physiological arousal.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the core idea of the problem, which is about identifying the theory of emotion that explains how social interaction helps individuals process and express emotions during grief.
Step 2: Review the key features of each theory mentioned: the Facial Feedback Hypothesis focuses on how facial expressions influence emotions; the Cannon-Bard theory states that emotions and physiological responses happen simultaneously and independently; the James-Lange theory emphasizes that emotions arise from physiological arousal.
Step 3: Focus on the Schachter-Singer two-factor theory, which proposes that emotion is the result of both physiological arousal and cognitive appraisal, including the social context in which the emotion occurs.
Step 4: Connect the idea of social interaction helping with grief to the Schachter-Singer theory’s emphasis on cognitive appraisal and social context, showing why this theory best supports the benefit of social connections in emotional processing.
Step 5: Conclude that the Schachter-Singer two-factor theory best explains the role of social interaction in grieving because it integrates both physiological arousal and the interpretation of social cues in emotional experience.
Watch next
Master Theories of Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah