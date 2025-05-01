According to theories of emotion, addiction takes away our ability to make which of the following about our own bodies?
A
accurate interoceptive judgments
B
automatic emotional expressions
C
reflexive motor responses
D
external attributions
1
Step 1: Understand the key term 'interoceptive judgments' — these refer to the ability to accurately perceive and interpret internal bodily signals, such as heart rate, hunger, or emotional states.
Step 2: Recognize that theories of emotion often emphasize the role of bodily feedback in shaping emotional experience and self-awareness.
Step 3: Consider how addiction might impair this process by disrupting the brain's ability to monitor and interpret internal bodily signals, leading to inaccurate interoceptive judgments.
Step 4: Compare the other options: 'automatic emotional expressions' and 'reflexive motor responses' are more about outward behaviors, while 'external attributions' relate to how we explain events outside ourselves, not internal bodily awareness.
Step 5: Conclude that addiction primarily affects our capacity for accurate interoceptive judgments, meaning it impairs how we perceive and understand our own internal bodily states.
