Which of the following statements about informative thesis statements is true in the context of theories of emotion?
A
An informative thesis statement is typically vague to allow for a broad discussion.
B
An informative thesis statement clearly presents the main idea and purpose of a paper without expressing an opinion.
C
An informative thesis statement should always include a personal viewpoint or argument.
D
An informative thesis statement is only necessary in persuasive essays, not in informative writing.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of an informative thesis statement. It is designed to clearly present the main idea and purpose of a paper, especially in informative writing, without expressing personal opinions or arguments.
Step 2: Recognize that an informative thesis statement should be specific and clear, not vague, to guide the reader about what the paper will explain or describe.
Step 3: Differentiate between informative and persuasive thesis statements. Informative thesis statements do not include personal viewpoints or arguments, whereas persuasive thesis statements do.
Step 4: Note that an informative thesis statement is essential in informative writing to provide clarity and focus, contrary to the idea that it is only necessary in persuasive essays.
Step 5: Conclude that the true statement is the one that says an informative thesis statement clearly presents the main idea and purpose of a paper without expressing an opinion.
