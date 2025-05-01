According to theories of emotion, Romeo and Juliet's sonnet suggests that love at first sight is best explained by which of the following perspectives?
A
The Cannon-Bard theory, which states that emotional and physiological responses occur simultaneously
B
The two-factor theory (Schachter-Singer), which emphasizes that emotion results from physiological arousal and cognitive interpretation
C
The facial feedback hypothesis, which claims that facial expressions alone determine emotional experience
D
The James-Lange theory, which proposes that physiological arousal precedes the emotional experience
Step 1: Understand the key theories of emotion mentioned in the problem: Cannon-Bard theory, Two-factor theory (Schachter-Singer), Facial feedback hypothesis, and James-Lange theory.
Step 2: Identify the main idea behind each theory: Cannon-Bard suggests simultaneous emotional and physiological responses; James-Lange proposes physiological arousal comes first; Facial feedback focuses on facial expressions influencing emotions; Two-factor theory emphasizes that emotion arises from both physiological arousal and cognitive interpretation.
Step 3: Analyze the phrase 'love at first sight' in the sonnet, which implies an immediate emotional experience that involves both feeling aroused and interpreting that arousal as love.
Step 4: Match this analysis to the theory that best explains the combination of physiological arousal and cognitive labeling, which is the Two-factor theory (Schachter-Singer).
Step 5: Conclude that the Two-factor theory is the most appropriate perspective to explain the emotional experience described in Romeo and Juliet's sonnet.
