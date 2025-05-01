Which of the following best describes the common link between the broad and narrow definitions of forensic psychology?
A
Both definitions are limited to clinical assessments in court settings.
B
Both definitions involve the application of psychological principles to legal issues.
C
Both definitions exclude research and only include direct practice.
D
Both definitions focus exclusively on criminal profiling.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the broad and narrow definitions of forensic psychology. The broad definition includes the application of psychological principles to all legal issues, while the narrow definition focuses more specifically on clinical assessments within legal contexts.
Step 2: Identify the common element shared by both definitions. Consider what psychological activities or principles are involved in both the broad and narrow scopes.
Step 3: Evaluate each option by comparing it to the core idea of forensic psychology. For example, check if the option limits forensic psychology only to clinical assessments, excludes research, or focuses solely on criminal profiling.
Step 4: Recognize that forensic psychology fundamentally involves applying psychological knowledge to legal matters, which is a key link between both definitions.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description of the common link is that both definitions involve the application of psychological principles to legal issues, as this encompasses the essence of forensic psychology in both broad and narrow senses.
