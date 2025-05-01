Which of the following statements about one's self-concept is true?
A
Self-concept only includes how others view an individual, not how they view themselves.
B
Self-concept refers to an individual's perception of their own identity, abilities, and worth.
C
Self-concept is fixed and does not change throughout a person's life.
D
Self-concept is determined solely by genetic factors.
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of self-concept. Self-concept is an individual's perception of their own identity, abilities, and worth. It includes how a person views themselves internally.
Step 2: Recognize that self-concept is not solely based on how others view the individual. While social feedback can influence self-concept, it fundamentally involves the person's own perceptions and beliefs about themselves.
Step 3: Consider the nature of self-concept over time. Self-concept is not fixed; it can evolve and change throughout a person's life based on experiences, reflections, and social interactions.
Step 4: Acknowledge that self-concept is influenced by multiple factors, including environmental, social, and psychological elements, not just genetic factors alone.
Step 5: Conclude that the true statement is the one that defines self-concept as an individual's perception of their own identity, abilities, and worth, reflecting its internal and dynamic nature.
