Which of the following is a typical characteristic of Erikson's stage of industry versus inferiority?
A
Children form intimate relationships and focus on romantic attachment.
B
Children develop a sense of competence by mastering new skills and tasks.
C
Children experience identity confusion and struggle with role exploration.
D
Children develop trust in caregivers through consistent and reliable care.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the age range and developmental focus of Erikson's stage of industry versus inferiority, which typically occurs during middle childhood (around ages 6 to 12).
Understand that this stage centers on children developing a sense of competence by learning new skills and successfully completing tasks, which builds their self-confidence.
Recognize that the other options correspond to different Erikson stages: forming intimate relationships relates to intimacy versus isolation (young adulthood), identity confusion relates to identity versus role confusion (adolescence), and developing trust relates to trust versus mistrust (infancy).
Match the characteristic of mastering new skills and tasks to the industry versus inferiority stage, as this is the hallmark of this developmental period.
Conclude that the typical characteristic of the industry versus inferiority stage is children developing a sense of competence through skill mastery, distinguishing it from other stages focused on trust, identity, or intimacy.
