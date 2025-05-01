Which of the following circumstances can impact lifelong sexuality according to developmental psychology?
A
Socioeconomic status has no effect on sexuality across the lifespan
B
Lifelong sexuality is determined solely by adult experiences
C
Early childhood experiences and attachment patterns
D
Only genetic factors, with no influence from environment or relationships
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of lifelong sexuality in developmental psychology, which refers to how sexual development and expression evolve throughout a person's life, influenced by various factors from early childhood to adulthood.
Step 2: Recognize that developmental psychology emphasizes the role of early experiences, such as childhood interactions and attachment patterns, in shaping later behaviors and emotional patterns, including sexuality.
Step 3: Evaluate the impact of socioeconomic status and genetic factors by considering research evidence that shows sexuality is influenced by a combination of biological, environmental, and relational factors, rather than being determined solely by genetics or unaffected by socioeconomic conditions.
Step 4: Analyze why adult experiences alone cannot fully determine lifelong sexuality, as early developmental stages lay foundational patterns that influence later sexual attitudes and behaviors.
Step 5: Conclude that early childhood experiences and attachment patterns are critical in shaping lifelong sexuality, aligning with developmental psychology principles that highlight the importance of early relational and emotional development.
