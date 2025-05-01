In developmental psychology, which age group is considered to be at the highest risk for child abuse?
A
Young adults (ages 19-25)
B
Children in middle childhood (ages 6-12)
C
Adolescents (ages 13-18)
D
Infants and toddlers (ages 0-3)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of developmental psychology, which studies the physical, cognitive, and social development of individuals across their lifespan.
Recognize that child abuse risk varies by age due to factors such as dependency, vulnerability, and communication abilities.
Identify that infants and toddlers (ages 0-3) are at the highest risk because they are completely dependent on caregivers, cannot verbally communicate abuse, and require constant supervision.
Compare this with other age groups: young adults (19-25) are generally independent, children in middle childhood (6-12) have more developed communication skills and autonomy, and adolescents (13-18) have even greater independence and awareness.
Conclude that the highest risk group for child abuse is infants and toddlers (ages 0-3) due to their extreme vulnerability and dependence.
