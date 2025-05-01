In social psychology, in-group and out-group interactions are primarily the focus of which theory?
A
Cognitive Dissonance Theory
B
Classical Conditioning
C
Social Identity Theory
D
Attachment Theory
step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand the key terms in the question: 'in-group' and 'out-group' refer to social groups to which individuals feel they belong or do not belong, respectively.
Step 2: Review the theories listed: Cognitive Dissonance Theory deals with internal psychological conflict, Classical Conditioning is about learning through association, Attachment Theory focuses on emotional bonds, and Social Identity Theory explains how people categorize themselves and others into groups.
Step 3: Recognize that Social Identity Theory specifically addresses how individuals identify with groups (in-groups) and differentiate from others (out-groups), influencing social behavior and attitudes.
Step 4: Conclude that the theory primarily focused on in-group and out-group interactions is Social Identity Theory, as it explains group membership and intergroup relations.
Step 5: Remember that this theory helps explain phenomena like in-group favoritism and out-group discrimination, which are central to social psychology's study of group dynamics.
